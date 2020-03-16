Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

SMG traded down $4.53 on Monday, reaching $94.12. 34,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.92. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

