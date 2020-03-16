Stifel Financial Corp Has $13.32 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Boston Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.88. 29,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,576. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

