Stifel Financial Corp Has $13.68 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,646 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 608,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after buying an additional 51,585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 591,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100,099 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $15,602,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 389,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 117,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,472. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.