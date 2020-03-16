Stifel Financial Corp Has $14.28 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,018 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 143,061 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $332,266,000 after purchasing an additional 562,591 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Exelon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,795,935 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $86,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,165,622 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $201,241,000 after purchasing an additional 108,472 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

EXC traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.32. 4,843,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.