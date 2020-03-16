Stifel Financial Corp Has $14.67 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Hanesbrands worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.49. 6,626,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,669,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

