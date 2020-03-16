Stifel Financial Corp Has $14.96 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Ciena worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,139,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,349,000 after purchasing an additional 445,826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,624,000 after purchasing an additional 436,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after purchasing an additional 383,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $16,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $72,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $179,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,528. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 215,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $46.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.