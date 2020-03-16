Stifel Financial Corp Has $15.52 Million Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Allergan were worth $15,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $4,866,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.29.

Shares of Allergan stock traded down $14.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.19. 5,553,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,649. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

