Stifel Financial Corp Has $15.94 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.40% of RBC Bearings worth $15,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,070 shares of company stock worth $709,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded down $18.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,561. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $109.56 and a one year high of $185.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.98.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.