Stifel Financial Corp Has $17.02 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,963 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.42% of Wintrust Financial worth $17,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $8.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,082. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

