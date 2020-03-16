Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of W. R. Berkley worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB traded down $6.18 on Monday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

