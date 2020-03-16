Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $75,454,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 676.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,479,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,268,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,399,000 after acquiring an additional 747,682 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

BK stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,240,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768,407. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

