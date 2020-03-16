Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Duke Realty worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after buying an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

NYSE DRE traded down $3.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. 334,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,355. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68. Duke Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

