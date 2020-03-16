Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.42% of Inphi worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth $27,927,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Inphi by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 105,597 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Inphi by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 217,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,245 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inphi by 1,250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,056 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Inphi by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,046,000 after purchasing an additional 64,830 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Inphi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 837,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,083. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

