Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 267,204 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,204 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $16,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 583,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,916 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 286,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the period.

NYSE BHK traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. 264,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,518. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

