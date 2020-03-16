Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 45,284 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,284 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Teradyne worth $13,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,328,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,811,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,518,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 441,324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Teradyne by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,156 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,573,000 after purchasing an additional 305,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 783,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

NYSE:TER traded down $5.48 on Monday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 128,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,516. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.