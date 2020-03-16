Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 47,655 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.14% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

