Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 48,149 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.73% of WSFS Financial worth $16,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

Shares of WSFS traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.61. 32,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,379. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.17.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

