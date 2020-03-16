Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 81,264 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Square worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Stephens raised Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $12.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.42. 18,152,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,411,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.