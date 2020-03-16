Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Churchill Downs worth $14,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3,230.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.71 per share, with a total value of $155,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,017. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $386,295. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $15.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.28. 43,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,906. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average of $133.05. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

