Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,993 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Nutrien worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.72. 223,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several analysts have commented on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

