Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,295,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

CM traded down $4.97 on Monday, hitting $56.05. 57,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

