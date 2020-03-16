Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,771 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 67,497 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Best Buy worth $15,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 168.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $2,832,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 97.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 115,418 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 94.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after buying an additional 1,783,298 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,238. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $54.39 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.