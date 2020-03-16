Stifel Financial Corp Sells 136,054 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 136,054 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $17,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Total by 9.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Total by 12.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Total by 1,154.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Total by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 400,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $3,363,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

Shares of TOT stock traded down $4.42 on Monday, reaching $26.80. 283,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. Total SA has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

