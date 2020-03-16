Stifel Financial Corp Sells 14,428 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.45% of Novanta worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Novanta by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Novanta by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Novanta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.56. Novanta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $716,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,848 shares in the company, valued at $8,133,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,893 shares of company stock worth $2,415,381 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOVT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

