Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,611 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.74% of Cavco Industries worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

CVCO traded down $25.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.25. 4,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

