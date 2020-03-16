Stifel Financial Corp Sells 22,264 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,264 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD traded down $1.88 on Monday, reaching $11.82. 5,406,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,105. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

