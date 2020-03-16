Stifel Financial Corp Sells 94,724 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,724 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.75% of SPS Commerce worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,799,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $1,856,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $228,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.37. 178,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.