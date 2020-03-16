Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,676 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Eastman Chemical worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $5.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.65. 1,238,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,849. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

