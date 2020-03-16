Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $62,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,039,561.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,562. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

