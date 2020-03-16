Storeum Trading Up 4,845.2% Over Last Week (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Storeum has traded up 4,845.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Storeum token can currently be bought for about $7.89 or 0.00155314 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. Storeum has a market cap of $2.20 billion and $9.99 million worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Storeum alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005449 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006172 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003675 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Storeum Token Profile

Storeum (CRYPTO:STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.