Stratis (STRAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00003450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Crex24 and Bithumb. Stratis has a market cap of $17.48 million and $1.05 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007790 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00001038 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000517 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,722,537 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Bithumb, Binance, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Crex24, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Cryptomate. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

