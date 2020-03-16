Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $141.27 on Monday, reaching $1,073.00. 4,822,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,405.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,324.59. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $737.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

