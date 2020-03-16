Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,585 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.80% of Sunrun worth $45,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Sunrun by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 206,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $1,381,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 465,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,103 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $114,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $45,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 605,665 shares of company stock worth $10,914,453 over the last 90 days. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of RUN traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.49. 5,120,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,943. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

