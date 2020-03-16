SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Centene Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Centene in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of CNC opened at $63.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. Centene has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Centene by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,784,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,920 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.