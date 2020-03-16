Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Short Interest Up 6.2% in February

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 32,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Support.com stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.26% of Support.com worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Support.com stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Support.com has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $19.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

