sUSD Price Reaches $0.97 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $9,495.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00019001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.02208002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106640 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 4,315,668 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.