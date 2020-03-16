SVB Leerink Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Principia Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.88) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.94). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Principia Biopharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

PRNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of Principia Biopharma stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. Principia Biopharma has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 11.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Principia Biopharma by 393.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,495 shares of company stock worth $2,731,150 over the last ninety days. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

