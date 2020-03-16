SVB Leerink Weighs in on Sientra Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sientra in a report released on Thursday, March 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.06% and a negative net margin of 131.32%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.58. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 97,855.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,022 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sientra by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 176,835 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 134,628 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 392.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 634,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 505,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

