SwiftCash Hits Market Capitalization of $31,403.60 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $31,403.60 and $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. During the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000290 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 945% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 123,874,821 coins and its circulating supply is 123,154,390 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

