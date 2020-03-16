Swing Trading Down 34% Over Last 7 Days (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Swing coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Swing has traded 34% lower against the dollar. Swing has a total market capitalization of $45,004.26 and $18.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002067 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,473,955 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

