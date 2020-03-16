Switch (SWCH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Switch (NYSE: SWCH):

3/3/2020 – Switch was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2020 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.50 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Switch had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/28/2020 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.50 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Switch had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SWCH traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. Switch Inc has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 36,789 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $485,246.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 790,131 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,827.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,449,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,380,975.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,130. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Switch by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 318,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Switch by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Switch by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Switch by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

