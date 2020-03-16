Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director Acquires C$16,280.00 in Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,458,280.

James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, James Wilson bought 8,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,840.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, James Wilson bought 10,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,910.00.

On Friday, January 24th, James Wilson bought 1,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,955.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, James Wilson bought 7,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,970.00.

Shares of CVE:SYZ traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$8.47. 14,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.91. Sylogist Ltd has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $214.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sylogist Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

