Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director Buys C$65,840.00 in Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, with a total value of C$65,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,551,300.

James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sylogist alerts:

On Friday, March 13th, James Wilson purchased 2,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.14 per share, with a total value of C$16,280.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, James Wilson bought 10,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$91,910.00.

On Friday, January 24th, James Wilson bought 1,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.05 per share, with a total value of C$9,955.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, James Wilson bought 7,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$60,970.00.

CVE:SYZ traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$8.47. 14,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,552. The stock has a market cap of $214.20 million and a PE ratio of 206.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.91. Sylogist Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.55.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sylogist Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.