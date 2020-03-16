Synergy Trading Down 42.5% Over Last 7 Days (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Synergy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Synergy has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar. Synergy has a total market capitalization of $67,522.60 and $13.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00856584 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000688 BTC.

About Synergy

Synergy (CRYPTO:SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

