TaaS Trading Down 52.3% Over Last Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 52.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00006459 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and CoinExchange. TaaS has a market cap of $2.42 million and $125.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00021813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.02236326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00190361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000723 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00034672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

