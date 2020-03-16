TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,523 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.14% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $436,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.26.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $8.61 on Monday, reaching $108.01. 2,918,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,373. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.42.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

