TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,328 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TTWO traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,328. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.