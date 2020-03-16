Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €50.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 96.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TLX. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($54.19) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talanx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.43 ($52.83).

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €25.46 ($29.60) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.48. Talanx has a 52 week low of €30.42 ($35.37) and a 52 week high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

