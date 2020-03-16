Tap Price Reaches $0.0751 on Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Tap has traded down 40% against the dollar. One Tap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00001473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and approximately $176,482.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00055773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.65 or 0.04268323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00067464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00039299 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global.

