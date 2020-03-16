Target Coin (TGT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $572.00

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 88.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the dollar. Target Coin has a market capitalization of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Target Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Target Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.02235270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00191746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00036360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00037053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107917 BTC.

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin.

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Target Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Target Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.